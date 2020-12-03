Rochester bio-research company gets state grant

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Cytotherx in Rochester is one of 23 companies received grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The $746,294 in Launch Minnesota Grants are targeted toward the most promising innovative and scalable technology businesses in Minnesota, helping to reduce the risk for technology startups and entrepreneurs.

“The success of our innovation ecosystem depends on our technology startup growth, and we look forward to providing more resources and support to entrepreneurs and small businesses,” says DEED Deputy Commissioner of Economic Development Kevin McKinnon.

Since Launch Minnesota’s creation in 2019, it has awarded Innovation grants of nearly $2.4 million to 77 startups statewide.

“Launch Minnesota has just rounded its first year, and we are pleased with the progress and the ability for Launch Minnesota to put capital in the hands of startups,” says Launch Minnesota Executive Director Neela Mollgaard. “Investment in startups is vital to grow our economy.”

Cytotherx is receiving $31,500 for business operations. For a complete list of grant recipients, click here.