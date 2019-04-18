Rochester bicyclists ride in solidarity for trail safety

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Early April, a woman was assaulted on a downtown bike path. According to the Rochester Police Department, two joggers were passing her and one of them clotheslined her, leaving her on the ground with a damaged bike.

To advocate for the normalization of bike riding in the city and promoting bike safety, local organization We Bike Rochester and other bike fanatics held a bike ride from Cambria to Little Thistle Brewing Thursday night.

"I'm riding because it's important for people to feel safe on bicycles and I want to show solidarity with anyone who doesn't in this community," says We Bike Rochester board member Katie Cushwa.

The route was about 5.5 miles long.