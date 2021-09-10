Rochester bicyclist escapes collision with auto with only minor injuries

HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A bicyclist received only minor injuries Thursday after colliding with a car.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:52 pm at the intersection of 48th Street and Hadley Valley Road NE. The Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old female from Rochester was biking south when she went through a stop sign to turn west and pulled in front of a westbound vehicle driven by a 66-year-old man from Rochester.

Law enforcement says the bicyclist was probably knocked up and into the vehicle windshield. The Sheriff’s Office says the bike rider was wearing a helmet and escaped with minor scrapes and bruises.

Accident investigators say the bicyclist failed to yield the right of way and the automobile was going 55 miles per hour when the collision happened, leaving brake marks roughly 165 feet long.

No citations were issued for the collision.