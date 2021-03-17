Rochester bar celebrating first St. Patrick's Day during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the first major holiday bars and restaurants across Minnesota can celebrate with loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

As of Monday at noon, restaurants across Minnesota can now operate at 75 percent capacity.

Owner of Brothers Bar and Grill, Kevin Smoot says despite the dial being turned back and restrictions loosened - he doesn't expect it to be a big boisterous crowd this holiday.

“We're being realistic about it - that there's still a lot of folks that are ordering carryout and delivery that are not ready to come back in yet,” he explains.

In anticipation that not everyone would come out to celebrate on the 17th, the bar and grill is making it a week long St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

They’re dishing up corn beef and cabbage with a side of green beer.

Smoot says St. Patrick's Day last year was supposed to be the first holiday they celebrated as new owners, but the restaurant was forced to shut down halfway through the busy day.

Fast-forward one year later - Smoot says today is cause for celebration.

"Everything we've gone through in the last year - for us it's a celebration - of still being here and still having our doors open - we're gonna party anyway, a smaller crown isn't gonna stop us from enjoying it."

Smoot tells me he believes it is important they continue enforcing regulations - including social distancing - spacing out tables and limiting capacity.

He tells KIMT he is excited to keep the celebrations going as plans are already in the works for Cinco de Mayo.