Rochester bar assault sending man to prison

James Halverson
James Halverson

Victim left with deep cut on the cheek after being hit with a glass.

Posted: Apr 30, 2021 4:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Hitting someone with a glass in a bar fight is sending a Rochester man to prison.

James Lee Halverson, 38, was sentenced Friday to five years and 11 months behind bars, with credit for 370 days already served. He was found guilty of second- and third-degree assault for attacking someone at Dooley’s Pub on May 8, 2019.

After a confrontation that was broken up by bar staff, authorities said Halverson picked up a glass and smashed it into his victim’s right hand and face. Police said the victim suffered a cut to the left cheek deep enough to require surgery.

Halverson has also pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and DWI for an incident on April 30, 2020. Law enforcement says after Halverson drove away from an attempted traffic stop, he crashed into a dirt pile and had to be tackled by officers. Halverson is accused of spitting on one of the officers while yelling “corona!”

No trial date for those charges has been set.

