Rochester bar and grill forced to close its doors due to COVID-19 shutdown

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester Bar and Grill said it is closings its doors due to Gov. Walz's shutdown.

Legends said on social media that "we anxiously waited to see what Governor Walz would say in his briefing today and if and when would we be allowed to reopen. The announcement came just a couple days too late."

The business said it received an email from the city of Rochester this week stating the city would teriminate Legends' lease as part of a development plan.

"I want to take a moment and thank all of our amazing customers and staff we have had the pleasure of serving and working with in the almost 9 years we were Legends."