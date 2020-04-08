Rochester bank racks up $30 million in 'Paycheck Protection' loans

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sterling State Bank says it has approved over $30 million in loans under the new Paycheck Protection Program.

The bank says it was granted access to the program’s application system on Saturday evening and employees worked almost around the clock to reach that $30 million mark by Wednesday.

“Today might just be the greatest day in the history of Sterling State Bank,” says bank president Justin McNeilus. “Through the government funded PPP program we have locked in over $30,000,000 dollars in desperately needed economic stimulus for the small businesses, their employees and the communities we serve.”

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the Paycheck Protection Program is a response to the pandemic economic shutdown that provides loans for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

“We are among the very first banks in the country to start putting money into people’s account with this program,” says Sterling State Bank President Justin McNeilus. “Calls have come pouring in over the past few days from our colleagues at other banks asking how this was achieved and our response has been simply to credit the incredible team of dedicated bankers and lenders here at Sterling State Bank. Our employees have demonstrated a willingness to sacrifice in order to help our customers and help our communities during an incredibly painful and difficult time. I couldn’t be more proud of our employees than I am right now. The atmosphere in our bank has been electric watching the SBA approvals for our applications here in Minnesota just roll in.”