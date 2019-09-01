ROCHESTER, Minn. - The band, Loud Mouth Brass, is combining its love for music and biking to give back to the community.
Related Content
- Rochester band raises money for local bike club
- Rochester Bike Summit 2018
- Famous Potato Raises Money For Rochester Flyers
- Local father raising money for water fountains
- Local theatre raising money for immigrant families
- BooFest looks to raise money for Rochester Public School
- Rochester Pride Board Raises Money For Pride Festival
- Rochester's bike share program is being revived
- New bike lockers come to Rochester
- Local law enforcement raise money for memorial site
Scroll for more content...