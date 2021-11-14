Rochester auto shop preparing for busy season as snow approaches

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Colder weather and snow in the forecast means icier roads, so it's important to make sure your car is in good working condition before hitting the roads.

Rochester Auto Care is expecting to see a lot of dead batteries and needs for new tires as snow approaches.

The auto shop says it's important to have routine maintenance up to date before hitting the roads.

Owner of Rochester Auto Care, Todd Lange says it's critical to make sure your battery is in good condition.

“Because when it gets really cold or when we get that first cold snap, batteries are going to be strained a little bit more, and engines are going to be harder to turn over, so you don't want to be stuck with a dead battery,” Lange explains.

He also says checking tread depth is key. “The deeper the tread on the tire, the more resistance to slip, and the better grip you're going to have on wet, icy, and snowy conditions,” says Lange.

Master technician Justin Weaver says don't try to rescue yourself if you slide into a ditch.

“You could end up doing damage to your vehicle or someone might not see you because you don't have the proper safety equipment. So if you do go in the ditch, get a hold of a tow truck if you're not able to pull out easily,” says Weaver.

The auto shop recommends having winter tires on your car if you're driving in winter conditions. Weaver says don't wait until it's too late to get new tires or have them checked.

And as temperatures drop - always make sure you have enough fuel in your car, and let your engine run for a few minutes before driving off.