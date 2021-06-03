Rochester auto body shops see uptick in deer collisions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Summer is around the corner and more people on roads means more deer-car collisions.

Rochester Collision Center says they have seen a wave of clients in the last month, and a lot of those folks have struck deer.

Most damage from deer hits is found on the front end of a car, requiring the replacement of fog lights and grills.

The collision center can get started on a banged-up car in a matter of days, but with the pandemic, some parts are on backorder for weeks and even months.

A typical deer hit on a newer car can cause anywhere from 4 to 8 thousand dollars in damage. Airbags, if they deploy, can really run up the repair price.

Auto body technician Spencer Maass has some to avoid a run-in.

“Keep your eyes moving at all times, make sure you're looking through the ditches, when you're driving at night especially during the dusk time, make sure your eyes are constantly moving back and forth.”

Maass says a lot of the time when a car hits a deer the damage looks worse than it is.

“It's pretty amazing what a deer can do to a car, but if it's in the front end, it usually is pretty fixable,” he adds.

Repair time for bent and dented vehicles right now is anywhere from 5 to 7 days to up to 3 weeks.