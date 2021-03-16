Rochester auto body shop sees uptick after the snowstorm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Monday's snow storm may have caught some by surprise after a week in the upper 50’s.

While the snow might have caused headaches for drivers - It's giving auto body shops in Rochester a boost in sales, servicing several damaged vehicles.

Advantage Custom Paint and Collision Repair telling KIMT News 3 when winter weather strikes during the work day - they tend to see more business.

From hit and runs - to accidents at stop signs.

Owner, Greg Austin, says one driver lost control of their vehicle on the ice and slid into a parked vehicle.

For Minnesotans - it's been a pretty mild winter.

Austin thinks that's actually made some accidents worse because people are slightly less prepared for snowy, slick conditions.

“This year's been mild - and that sometimes makes some of the accidents worse because people are a little less prepared for it,” he explains.

As for business? Austin says it has stayed busy throughout the pandemic.

"Unfortunately it's like doctors and people getting sick -- weather always affects vehicles, accidents. Natural disasters - hail, wind, all that kind of stuff."

To avoid a trip to the body shop - allow extra time to stop on slick roads - anticipate slowing down ahead of time - and don't drive distracted.

And if you're thinking spring, on top of collision repairs Advantage Auto Body also offers custom work on motorcycles.