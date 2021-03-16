Rochester auto body shop sees uptick after the snowstorm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Monday's snow storm may have caught some by surprise after a week in the upper 50’s.
While the snow might have caused headaches for drivers - It's giving auto body shops in Rochester a boost in sales, servicing several damaged vehicles.
Advantage Custom Paint and Collision Repair telling KIMT News 3 when winter weather strikes during the work day - they tend to see more business.
From hit and runs - to accidents at stop signs.
Owner, Greg Austin, says one driver lost control of their vehicle on the ice and slid into a parked vehicle.
For Minnesotans - it's been a pretty mild winter.
Austin thinks that's actually made some accidents worse because people are slightly less prepared for snowy, slick conditions.
As for business? Austin says it has stayed busy throughout the pandemic.
"Unfortunately it's like doctors and people getting sick -- weather always affects vehicles, accidents. Natural disasters - hail, wind, all that kind of stuff."
To avoid a trip to the body shop - allow extra time to stop on slick roads - anticipate slowing down ahead of time - and don't drive distracted.
And if you're thinking spring, on top of collision repairs Advantage Auto Body also offers custom work on motorcycles.
