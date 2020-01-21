Rochester authorities searching for wanted man who escaped from hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a truck before swallowing meth before escaping from St. Marys hospital.

Rochester police said a truck was taken Friday from a construction business in the 6900 block of 10th Ave. SW.

Officer located an 18-year-old male and 22-year-old female passengers in the truck. Footprints from the vehicle led authorities to 20-year-old Storm Mensch, who is believed to be the one who stole the truck.

Around 3.5 grams of meth was found in the truck and Mensch said he swallowed some other meth as well. He was transported to St. Marys after swallowing the meth but somehow escaped (authorities aren’t sure how).

Once found, Mensch is facing charges of motor vehicle theft and a controlled substance charge.