Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester authorities searching for man suspected of attack on ex-girlfriend

Southeast Minnesota authorities are trying to locate a 44-year-old suspected of attacking an ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:49 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Southeast Minnesota authorities are trying to locate a 44-year-old suspected of attacking an ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her.

Police said at 10:12 a.m. Monday, authorities responded to the 5000 block of Weatherstone Circle NW.

A 31-year-old female was home with her 4-year-old daughter when the man allegedly came out of nowhere and struck her in the face with an object.

The female was able to escape the home and scream for help and the suspect fled.

When arrested, police said the man will likely face charges of second-degree assault, violation of an order of protection, domestic assault and first-degree burglary.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Summer heat is here to stay as we inch closer to the start of fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spring and summer rain impacting fall colors

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester teacher receives big honor

Image

Mayo sweeps Farmington

Image

Century falls to Northfield in OT

Image

Austin downs Lourdes in section title rematch

Image

A yearly tradition could be coming back to the River City

Image

Better trail access...for beer

Image

Taking out the trash

Image

Tourism boom in Cerro Gordo County

Community Events