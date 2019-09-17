Rochester authorities searching for man suspected of attack on ex-girlfriend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Southeast Minnesota authorities are trying to locate a 44-year-old suspected of attacking an ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her.
Police said at 10:12 a.m. Monday, authorities responded to the 5000 block of Weatherstone Circle NW.
A 31-year-old female was home with her 4-year-old daughter when the man allegedly came out of nowhere and struck her in the face with an object.
The female was able to escape the home and scream for help and the suspect fled.
When arrested, police said the man will likely face charges of second-degree assault, violation of an order of protection, domestic assault and first-degree burglary.
