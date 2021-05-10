As thefts rise, Rochester auto repair shop painting catalytic converters orange

ROCHESTER, Minn- As they continue to disappear from cars, Tilson's Auto Shop is stepping up to prevent thieves from stealing more catalytic converters. Beginning Monday, the auto shop is now spray painting them orange. General Manager Joe Tilson is hoping the paint will alert anyone trying to buy a converter from a thief that it was stolen.

"We're just trying to do anything we can so they feel safe out there and they feel like they can trust us," said Tilson.

Since the fall, people have been coming to his auto shop for catalytic converter replacements.

"If a catalytic converter does get stolen, the repairs could vary between five hundred to five thousand dollars," Tilson tells KIMT News 3. "It is important that you do get it in and it's spray-painted to prevent it from getting stolen."

Anyone interested in getting their catalytic converter spray painted will need to drop the car off and expect to leave it for a full day. Tilson recommends setting up an appointment and is not charging to spray paint them.