Rochester assisted living residents celebrate as state relaxes guidelines

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Residents at a Rochester assisted living facility are celebrating after officials relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for them.

Fully vaccinated residents can now dine and interact closer than six feet, and visit family for up to 24 hours without needing to quarantine.

Jon Stene, the executive director of River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care, says residents are all smiles about the changes.

"Today when I announced it, it was like Christmas in April," Stene told KIMT. "This afternoon we had our first full dining experience, and we haven't done that in over a year. So I mean they are so excited right now, and this afternoon we're celebrating it with happy hour."

Stene adds after months of seclusion, missing loved ones and milestones, residents at River Bend are excited to get closer to normalcy.

"We have people here who haven't seen new grandchildren, and so they get to see them for the first time. So I mean all of this - there's so much excitement right now."

Increased ability to socialize and engage with others may also have a positive impact on their physical health, according to Stene.

"Their mental health is very key to their physical health, and by being able to do this - and to have the sunshine on top of it - I've never seen so many smiles in one place as the last month or so. As we keep opening up little by little, there's just a glow about everyone."

Stene says 82 of 83 residents at River Bend chose to be vaccinated. He encourages everyone to follow their lead so we can all get back to normal.