Rochester asking hotels to open doors to local residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Hotels and other lodging facilities are being asked to adjust their policies in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rochester city government is asking the hospitality industry to suspend policies that prevent the renting of rooms to local residents. Rochester Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish says they’ve gotten reports from medical professionals seeking temporary lodging and community members seeking spaces to self-quarantine that are being turned away from Rochester hotels.

“We understand and respect the local resident policies some hotels have in place,” says Parrish, “but during these unprecedented times, we are asking that you relax these policies and allow Rochester residents to social distance to protect the health of their families and other members of our community.”

Some hotels refuse to rent to local residents to avoid being used for criminal activity or the damages from “hotel parties.”