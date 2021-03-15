Rochester artist uses sidewalk chalk art to bring encouragement during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've driven near St. Marys Hospital in recent months, you may have noticed some driveway drawings.

The past year has brought difficulties for almost everyone. As a way to fight isolation during a time of uncertainty, one Rochester artist turns to sidewalk chalk as a way to bring encouragement to a year full of doubt.

Kit Jester spent the latter part of last year discovering he had the ability to draw with chalk.

"I really think of it kind of as an exchange of encouragement,” he explains. “And because of the pandemic… I wouldn't have learned as much about myself, I wouldn't have learned as much about other people, I wouldn't have learned that I had the ability to do anything like this."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has completed more than 25 drawings in his driveway and around town, some taking up to 3 days to complete.

"Some of why I do this is to be able to make the experience of some pretty tough stuff easier for people.”

His latest work is inspired by the one-year anniversary of the lockdown with a quote from the book "Where The Wild Things Are."

“He sailed through the night and day and in and out of weeks and almost over a year.” He adds. “We will too.”

Jester says, “I think people need to see something happy."

Jester tells KIMT many people walk by his house with some changing routes just to see his drawings.

"People want me to keep doing this - which I think is really amazing."

The artist hopes to continue doing these drawings for as long as he can.