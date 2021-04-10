Rochester art studio back open after remodeling during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Like many small businesses over the last year - one Rochester art studio has had its ups and downs during the pandemic.

But after a recent remodel, it is back to business again.

Canvas and Chardonnay started with just redoing the floors, but the owners took that as an opportunity to revamp the entire space - from the check-in counter and bar - to new paint jobs.

The studio started the remodel in January while closed, creating a more socially distanced space and painting new murals.

They re-opened the first weekend in April - keeping class sizes to 15 per session and limiting hours to weekends for the time being.

Owner of Canvas and Chardonnay, Leah Bee, says this remodel gives them and the instructors a chance to get to know their guests better.

“It’s just a more intimate experience with our customers and we're able to just be available for details on the painting - just in a different way, so i think it makes it more special,” she explains.

She adds the pandemic has taught us much about essential workers, and the role artists play in that.

“Art is essential for your brain. It is essential and it is essential for everybody even if you've never done art before. So it brings joy and it should.”

Bee tells KIMT they plan to have outdoor sessions and live music on the patio during summer months - and will bring weeknight classes back once more people are vaccinated.

In addition to paint and sip classes - they also offer candle classes, floral pressings - and more.

To sign up for a class, pre- register online on the Canvas and Chardonnay website https://www.canvasandchardonnay.com/.