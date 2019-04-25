Rochester arrest leads to finding $57K in cash, 3 pounds of meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A total of $57,000 and three pounds of methamphetamine were located after a potential hand-to-hand drug transaction began the investigation.

Panh Tharong is facing multiple charges of first- and-second degree sales charges after a deputy witnessed suspicious activity between a bicyclist and a person in a car on S. Broadway Ave. at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

After the potential transaction, the vehicle as pulled over due to illegal window tint.

Tharong allegedly had $16,000 in currency on his person and a bottle of Crown Royal attached to his hip.

A search led authorities to multiple bags of meth that totaled 1.5 pounds.

Search warrants were then executed at Motel 6, 28 6th Ave. SE and in the 900 block of 2nd St. NW along with searched three vehicles. Another 1.5 pounds of meth was found in one car and $41,000 was recovered from one of the houses.