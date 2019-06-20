Clear
Rochester area law enforcement run final leg of torch run for Special Olympics Minnesota

Law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes laced up their running shoes and helped carry the "Flame of Hope" to kick off the summer games.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 4:25 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Early Wednesday morning, local law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes ran the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the 2019 Special Olympics Minnesota. 

Law enforcement from all over the state are relaying the "Flame of Hope" torch over 2,000 miles to St. Paul for the summer games that kick off this weekend. The torch run is one of the largest fundraising and public awareness events for the Special Olympics. 

20-year-old Chaz Morris is just one of the athletes playing in the summer games and help relaying the torch to St. Paul. He's competing in some track events and tells KIMT why he loves the games so much. 

"It helps me get exercise and I get to get meet new people, and it's a really fun opportunity for kids with disabilities," Morris said. 

This is his 5th year participating and he encourages more athletes to join in.

"If anyone is interested and is nervous about wanting to join Special Olympics, I would say definitely join. It's a lot of fun and it's not about the competitiveness. It's just about going out, having fun, and getting to meet new people," Morris said. 

The 2019 Special Olympics Minnesota Summer Games will be at the University of St. Thomas this weekend. Over 2,500 athletes are scheduled to compete. Good luck to all the athletes competing this weekend! 

