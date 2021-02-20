Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester area labor unions give away over 1,000 boxes of free food

The US Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program provided over a thousand 30 pound boxes of pre-packaged food and gallons of milk.

Posted: Feb 20, 2021 10:54 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the dead of winter when things are feeling cold and bleak - it's important to give back to struggling families in the fight against hunger.
The Southeast Minnesota Area Labor Council based in Rochester teamed up with area local unions Saturday to host a free food giveaway near the Rochester airport.
The Southeast Minnesota Area Labor Council is a united labor movement of 40 thousand union members and frontline workers in 16 counties in southeast Minnesota.
The US Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program provided over a thousand 30 pound boxes of pre-packaged food and gallons of milk.
All at no cost, no eligibility requirements, and no limit.
Nate O’Reilly, President of the Southeast Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council says, “Some folks are pulling up might be one person in the car - but they're picking up for three or four families. So whatever they ask for we can provide and fill them up with. They want one box - or they want ten boxes."
Pommella Wegmann, President of the Southeast Minnesota Area Labor Council says Rochester has a large number of low wage workers - with 40 percent of workers earning under 15 dollars an hour - or under a living wage.
"We know about how many families are struggling - and just the tough year that folks have gone through - and we thought today would be the perfect time to try and give back to the community," says Wegmann.
Families from all surrounding areas came to take part in the union's first food giveaway in the Med-City.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 477287

Reported Deaths: 6480
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin990201576
Ramsey42468792
Dakota35459381
Anoka32775382
Washington21665251
Stearns18595200
St. Louis14579262
Scott13007104
Wright12325114
Olmsted1161288
Sherburne861773
Carver749140
Clay678084
Rice662289
Blue Earth579634
Kandiyohi574374
Crow Wing512480
Chisago488944
Otter Tail476570
Benton439590
Winona412048
Mower397631
Douglas388268
Nobles383847
Goodhue380266
Polk339262
McLeod335249
Beltrami333048
Morrison320346
Lyon310843
Becker304241
Itasca304245
Isanti301850
Carlton297343
Steele295711
Pine278616
Freeborn274623
Nicollet247341
Todd241430
Brown237537
Le Sueur229320
Mille Lacs224046
Cass216124
Waseca204917
Meeker204734
Martin185027
Wabasha18463
Roseau175117
Hubbard159039
Houston155514
Dodge15054
Renville145940
Redwood145427
Fillmore13588
Chippewa135435
Cottonwood133120
Wadena126919
Pennington122916
Faribault119816
Aitkin116333
Sibley11549
Rock115112
Watonwan11348
Kanabec106019
Pipestone100324
Yellow Medicine97117
Murray9378
Jackson91710
Swift87118
Pope7855
Marshall75815
Stevens7358
Lake71417
Clearwater70714
Lac qui Parle67616
Wilkin65910
Koochiching61511
Big Stone5053
Lincoln5012
Grant4828
Norman4468
Unassigned43868
Mahnomen4327
Kittson40221
Red Lake3454
Traverse3005
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 356893

Reported Deaths: 5278
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57051537
Linn20399305
Scott18099200
Black Hawk16101284
Woodbury14769210
Johnson1364472
Dubuque13349191
Dallas1110988
Pottawattamie10630140
Story1002845
Warren545869
Clinton534882
Cerro Gordo528579
Webster512485
Marshall491770
Sioux489067
Buena Vista467536
Des Moines449756
Muscatine443588
Wapello4199105
Jasper400865
Plymouth390777
Lee369951
Marion353766
Jones292654
Henry291435
Carroll283347
Bremer275053
Crawford269735
Boone255730
Washington252643
Benton246554
Mahaska222044
Jackson218937
Dickinson214538
Tama210264
Kossuth204854
Clay192325
Hamilton190140
Delaware188338
Winneshiek184626
Fayette183232
Buchanan182327
Page178419
Hardin178235
Wright177731
Harrison177468
Cedar172422
Clayton167253
Butler165231
Floyd161838
Mills161120
Poweshiek152529
Cherokee152435
Madison151317
Hancock145928
Lyon144641
Allamakee143041
Iowa142523
Jefferson137132
Grundy136630
Appanoose136047
Winnebago135930
Calhoun132210
Cass130948
Mitchell129540
Louisa126441
Union125431
Chickasaw124313
Sac123017
Emmet120539
Shelby119132
Franklin117619
Humboldt116523
Guthrie115328
Palo Alto103721
Montgomery103336
Howard101421
Clarke98020
Keokuk96829
Monroe91527
Unassigned9150
Ida90732
Adair90426
Pocahontas84919
Davis81923
Monona81025
Greene76310
Lucas72421
Osceola69014
Worth6834
Taylor66011
Fremont5819
Decatur5659
Van Buren55817
Ringgold51316
Audubon4819
Wayne48121
Adams3263
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 15°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: 9°
Snow returns for Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Backyard curling

Image

Unions give away food

Image

Paint the Town Pink

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime 2

Image

Sports Overtime Feb. 19 highlights and statewide scores

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Ice Fishing University

Image

Gas prices up

Image

Crow Nets in Rochester

Community Events