Rochester area labor unions give away over 1,000 boxes of free food

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the dead of winter when things are feeling cold and bleak - it's important to give back to struggling families in the fight against hunger.

The Southeast Minnesota Area Labor Council based in Rochester teamed up with area local unions Saturday to host a free food giveaway near the Rochester airport.

The Southeast Minnesota Area Labor Council is a united labor movement of 40 thousand union members and frontline workers in 16 counties in southeast Minnesota.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program provided over a thousand 30 pound boxes of pre-packaged food and gallons of milk.

All at no cost, no eligibility requirements, and no limit.

Nate O’Reilly, President of the Southeast Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council says, “Some folks are pulling up might be one person in the car - but they're picking up for three or four families. So whatever they ask for we can provide and fill them up with. They want one box - or they want ten boxes."

Pommella Wegmann, President of the Southeast Minnesota Area Labor Council says Rochester has a large number of low wage workers - with 40 percent of workers earning under 15 dollars an hour - or under a living wage.

"We know about how many families are struggling - and just the tough year that folks have gone through - and we thought today would be the perfect time to try and give back to the community," says Wegmann.

Families from all surrounding areas came to take part in the union's first food giveaway in the Med-City.