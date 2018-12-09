Clear

Rochester area kids 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas

They're making a list and they're checking it twice. Not Santa Claus, but area law enforcement.

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the 15th year, Rochester Police Activity League (PAL) held 'Shop with a Cop' at the North Walmart location. At least 70 Rochester Police officers, Olmsted County deputies, community service officers, detention deputies, Minnesota State Patrol troopers, and Rochester Police Explorers paired up kids to go holiday shopping.

Equipped with a $115 Walmart gift card, kids and their cops pick out gifts for their families and themselves.

"Just so we can do a little bonding with kids in the community and hopefully have a good experience," says Officer Joel Koch.

The kids and peace officers were also treated with lunch from Sam's Club, ice cream from Cold Stone, and toured the law enforcement vehicles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 3°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Friday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Dangers of snow piles

Image

Red Cross helping Austin family

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Community Events