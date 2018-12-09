Rochester area kids 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the 15th year, Rochester Police Activity League (PAL) held 'Shop with a Cop' at the North Walmart location. At least 70 Rochester Police officers, Olmsted County deputies, community service officers, detention deputies, Minnesota State Patrol troopers, and Rochester Police Explorers paired up kids to go holiday shopping.

Equipped with a $115 Walmart gift card, kids and their cops pick out gifts for their families and themselves.

"Just so we can do a little bonding with kids in the community and hopefully have a good experience," says Officer Joel Koch.

The kids and peace officers were also treated with lunch from Sam's Club, ice cream from Cold Stone, and toured the law enforcement vehicles.