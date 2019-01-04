Clear
Rochester apartments evacuated after gas leak

Investigation underway into the source of the leak.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 8:10 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 8:13 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A gas leak forced dozens of people from the apartment Thursday night.

It happened just before 11 pm at the 2nd Street Villa Apartments in downtown Rochester. Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find carbon monoxide in the building’s basement. The entire apartment complex had to be evacuated while Minnesota Energy Resources ventilated the structure.

Rochester fire crews blocked off that portion of 2nd Street for about 30 minutes and people were allowed back in their apartments after about 20 minutes.

An investigation into the source of the gas is underway.

Community Events