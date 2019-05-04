Clear

Rochester apartment fire temporarily displaces family

No one was injured and officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 10:41 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fire at a Rochester apartment complex forces a family to be temporarily displaced.

It happened at the Gates of Rochester.

Authorities tell KIMT Rochester Police was already on scene for another incident prior to the fire.

Someone ran to the officer saying there was a fire in the apartment.

Once fire crews got there, everyone was out of the building.

Neighbors say billowing smoke was coming from the upstairs, but firefighters were able to get the smoke under control from the outside.

The damage estimate is unknown, but the renters in the home were moved to an empty apartment until further notice.

Red Cross volunteers are helping the family of four adults and three children.

