Rochester antique store catches fire Saturday

Fire started in a microwave.

Posted: Mar 21, 2021 11:14 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Fire and smoke damaged an antique store Saturday.

The Rochester Fire Department says it got a call at 12:47 pm about a fire at Old Rooster Antiques in the 100 block of Broadway Avenue N. It was reported the fire was coming from a microwave in the rear of the store and one person was trying to put it out with an extinguisher.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find light smoke coming from the building. They entered and used a fire extinguisher and a pressurized water can to fulling put out the flames. The store was then ventilated to remove any smoke or toxic gases.

No injuries are reported from this fire but it did an estimated $10,000 in damage.

Rochester police and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.

