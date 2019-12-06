Rochester and Albert Lea students strike, demand City of Rochester to take action against climate change

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As world leaders gather at the United Nations annual climate conference, young activist are protesting for change across the country, including in Rochester. Albert Lea and Rochester high schoolers skipped class and joined forces to protest at Rochester City Hall.

The youth have a list of demands for the City of Rochester, including declaring a climate emergency and eliminating city-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

"I won't get to have an adulthood just like other people did and it's not my fault; it's no one in our generation's fault. It's companies that are hurting the earth because they want to line their pockets," says Salma Abdi, a Century High School sophomore who leads the Rochester chapter of the Minnesota Youth Climate Strike.

Council member Michael Wojcik approached Abdi during the strike. He says he has seen the email of their demands, but city council has not yet discussed it. He also gave tips on how to make change in local government.