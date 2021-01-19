Rochester and Albert Lea get over $2 million for cleanup projects

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Three southern Minnesota projects are sharing in $3.98 million in grants from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The grants are for the cleanup of contaminated sites approved for redevelopment.

“DEED’s Contamination Cleanup Grants play a critical role in the health and vitality of our communities, especially in Greater Minnesota,” says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “When you also factor in the 178 jobs created and retained — these are important investments in Minnesota’s families and workers.”

DEED says grants are going to:

Rochester – Bryk Apartments

The city of Rochester is awarded $853,338 in cleanup funding for this 1.18-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically used for multiple residential and commercial purposes, such as a dry cleaner, automotive repair facilities, and coal storage, this site will be redeveloped into a six-story, 165-unit apartment building with an entire floor of commercial space. It is anticipated this project will create 10 new jobs and increase the tax base by $193,884. Matching funds will be provided by the developer.

Albert Lea – Blazing Star Apartments

The city of Albert Lea is awarded $1,443,100 in cleanup funding for this 3.41-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically a part of the river channel, this site is part of a larger 33.29-acre former meat packing plant which burned down in 2001. The site will be redeveloped into a three-story, 48-unit apartment building. It is anticipated this project will create one new job and increase the tax base by $21,042. Matching funds will be provided by the city of Albert Lea.

Mankato – Riverfront OZ Redevelopment

The city of Mankato is awarded $33,908 in investigation funding for this 6.78-acre site. Former uses include a timber and cattle yard, railroad passenger depot, creamery, coal and freight sheds, tire sales and service, veterinarian clinic, and a cabinet factory. The site is currently occupied by a 35,000-square-foot grocery store. It will be redeveloped into a six-story, 66-unit apartment building with 7,200 square feet of commercial space, a 1,625-square-foot coffee shop, and a new 45,000-square-foot grocery store. It is anticipated this project will create 29 jobs, retain 85 jobs, and increase the tax base by $220,649. Matching funds will be provided by the developer.

Money will also go to cleanup projects in South St. Paul, St. Paul, Minneapolis, Moorhead, Hopkins, and Delano. DEED says these grants will leverage more than $300 million in private investment and create or retain 178 jobs. The redevelopment projects are expected to add 1,485 housing units, of which 373 units will be affordable housing. Local tax bases are expected to increase by $3.9 million through redevelopment of the sites.