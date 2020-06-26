Rochester and Albert Lea Police Department see spike in reports of fireworks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department and Albert Lea Police Department are reporting a higher amount of calls pertaining to fireworks. Because many 4th of July community gatherings are cancelled due to the pandemic, they expect even more fireworks will be set off in neighborhoods next week.

RPD says it will try to respond to fireworks calls when it can and educate, encourage compliance, and enforce ordinances but dispatchers have to prioritize which calls to send first responders to. A medical call or violent crime will take precedence over a fireworks call.

"We just want to make sure everybody has a safe and happy 4th of July and that they make good choices and end up staying safe and healthy over the weekend," says RPD Lt. Gretchen O'Neil.

If you see people doing something dangerous like shooting fireworks at each other, if property is damaged, if someone is injured, if there's a fire, or if you're not sure if you heard a firework or a gunshot, you are encouraged to call law enforcement.

If you're setting off fireworks, keep in mind the City of Rochester has a noise ordinance in place from 11 PM to 7 AM daily. RPD asks you to be considerate of your neighbors.

Click here to view Minnesota fireworks statutes. Lt. O'Neil recommends keeping a couple buckets of water nearby if you are setting off fireworks, in case something catches fire.