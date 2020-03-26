Clear
Rochester airport remains open as an 'essential' service

Enhanced cleaning and other adjustments in place due to coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 5:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The coronavirus outbreak is causing some adjustments at the Rochester International Airport.

The airport remains open as nearly all its operations are deemed essential under Governor Walz’ “Stay at Home” order. The restaurant has temporarily closed and travelers are advised to bring snacks and a water container to refill if they choose.

Airport officials say enhanced cleaning measures are in place throughout the terminal building and hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available for passenger and employee use in all areas. The TSA Checkpoint may close at times time during the day to allow for social distancing and additional cleaning measures but it will always reopen with sufficient time for travelers to clear security and get to the gate areas prior to scheduled flights.

The airport parking lot is currently fully automated. Credit cards can be used at any entrance or exit but cash will only be accepted at the pay station in the terminal.

