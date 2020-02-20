Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester airport looking to fly west

Federal grant meant to secure service to a western hub.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 12:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester International Airport is turning its eyes west thanks to a new federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the airport $750,000 to recruit an airline providing nonstop service to a western hub.

“We are grateful to have received this grant from the Department of Transportation” says Airport Executive Director John Reed. “Thank you to the regional businesses that offered support in our application for this grant.”

This money won’t guarantee any new flights but the last time the Rochester airport got such a grant, it helped them successfully recruit nonstop service to Delta’s hub in Atlanta. There are currently two flights to Atlanta per day out of Rochester.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -7°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -14°
Changing winds will lead to a weekend warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Proposal to change public education

Image

Mayo clinic doctor tells his story

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Permit approved for k-mart parking lot

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: A look at the beautiful weekend ahead

Image

Osage, Lake Mills grab fifth place in the state wrestling duals

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Emma Schmitz

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/19

Image

Council discusses Civic Theatre financial woes

Community Events