Rochester airport looking to fly west

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester International Airport is turning its eyes west thanks to a new federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the airport $750,000 to recruit an airline providing nonstop service to a western hub.

“We are grateful to have received this grant from the Department of Transportation” says Airport Executive Director John Reed. “Thank you to the regional businesses that offered support in our application for this grant.”

This money won’t guarantee any new flights but the last time the Rochester airport got such a grant, it helped them successfully recruit nonstop service to Delta’s hub in Atlanta. There are currently two flights to Atlanta per day out of Rochester.