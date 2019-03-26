Rochester aims to keep pedestrians safe

As Rochester grows, it's looking at ways to keep people safe while strolling across city streets.

Kathy Bolin likes to travel the Rochester streets on foot.

“I like to walk a lot," said Bolin.

Bolin started walking everywhere after she was injured in a bad car wreck.

Just recently her morning strolls have started to get a little dangerous.

“I’ve nearly been hit 4 times in the last couple of days," said Bolin.

These near accidents started getting Bolin thinking that something needed to be done to make the crosswalks safer.

“The other day I walked past this corner and there was a delay,” said Bolin.

The delays are by design. It's part of a new prototype the City of Rochester implemented at the end of last year.

"So, what that means is the light will be red and the pedestrian, the little green person, will appear to allow people get a head start into the intersection," said Meagan Moeller, Communication Coordinator for the City of Rochester Public Works Department.

"I just think it’s really helpful that pedestrians get a one second advantage to walk across," said Bolin.

As of now, there are two intersections in downtown Rochester with the prototype signals.

"We are redoing the streets downtown and we are following the DMC standard," said Moeller.

Moeller says the city is keenly aware of the discord between drivers and pedestrians.

She is hopeful the new signals will make the roadways safer for everyone.