Rochester accused of hiding around 24 grams of meth on her body

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old woman is facing felony drug charges after she allegedly shoved around 24 grams of methamphetamine into her vaginal cavity.

Medina Dzonlagic, of Rochester, was pulled over Thursday afternoon on the 12th St. bridge over Highway 52.

After she showed signs of impairment, Dzonlagic was taken into custody. A K-9 search turned up three cell phones, $130 in cash and small clear plastic baggies. No narcotics were found, so officers were concerned she may have had drugs on her.

After a complete search of her, 23.8 grams of meth was found in her vaginal cavity.