Rochester YMCA offering 400 free passes to high schoolers

The passes will be for the summer from June 1st to August 31st.

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:47 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- 400 high school students will receive free passes to the Rochester YMCA this summer thanks to their Get Summer program.

From June 1st to August 31st these teens will have full access to the club. The program will serve up to 10,400 youth through the state of Minnesota, making it easier for teens to live healthier and more active summer lifestyles.

Registration is open now through June 14th, or until 400 students have memberships.

Not only is the summer program keeping kids healthy, it’s keeping them out of trouble. The Rochester Police Department tells KIMT News 3 they’re excited about the program offering kids a safe place to hang out during the long summer days. “In the Summer with nicer weather, more people outside, schools out, calls for service to the police department increase. Of course not all of that increase can be attributed to the youth not being in school. It is fair to say that our calls for service involving youth increase during the summer months. Having a safe, fun, social place, like the YMCA, for youth to gather in the summer is a positive thing for both the youth and our community. By providing safe, fun and social activities for youth during the summer months, it provides less opportunity for those youth to find less productive and potentially criminal activity to be involved with.“

