Rochester YMCA needs donations for 'Essential Supply Drive'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area Family YMCA is looking for donations to help families in need.

It's a part of their "Essential Supply Drive." It's an effort to help area families impacted by the pandemic, as well as families in Minneapolis recovering from the destructive George Floyd riots.

It's only been going on for a few weeks. Organizers say people's generosity is what's keeping it going.

"We have been overwhelmed with community members who have been dropping off items, it's been wonderful," Virginia Kaczmarek, executive director of Rochester Area Family YMCA, said. "Lots and lots of things like diapers, formula, deodorant, toothpaste, feminine products, and all those essential things that you just need to have a normal, daily life."

If there are specific items local families have requested, the YMCA will give them to Family Service Rochester for them to distribute.

"And then all the rest gets brought up to the Minneapolis-Hiawatha YMCA," Kaczmarek said, "and that's about a mile south of where we had some pretty significant neighborhood damage, and there's just a lot of need there too. So we're just so happy to be this resource hub and to support both Rochester and Minneapolis."

If you'd like to contribute, you can bring items to the boxes located right outside the Rochester Area Family YMCA at 709 1st Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For a list of their latest local needs, check out their Facebook page.