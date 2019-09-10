ROCHESTER, Minn. - Obesity affects 17% of U.S. children and adolescents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's triple the rate of one generation ago.

To help families make healthier choices and help prevent health risks down the road such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and mental health issues, the Rochester YMCA is launching a "Healthy Weight and Your Child Program."

"Kids are more inactive, whether its because its not safe to play outside, families are busy so they're running from place to place and a lot of those on-the-go meals tend to be more fast food, so they're not eating as many fruits and vegetables and fresh foods," says Laurie Kumferman, YMCA director of healthy living.

Part of the program will be in a classroom setting, and part will be physical activity-based. The program will mainly address making healthy food choices and incoorporating physical activity in the family's schedule.

To join the 25-session program, children must be between the ages of 7 and 13, have a body mass index greater than or equal to the 95th percentile, receive approval from their doctor or a health care provider, and be accompanied by an adult at every session.

The next session begins in November. To get more information or join the program, contact the Rochester YMCA.