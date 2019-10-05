Clear

Rochester Women's Shelter and Support Center looking for blankets

October is domestic violence awareness month.

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Women’s Shelter & Support Center in Rochester looks to help the women who often suffer in silence. As women try to move forward with their lives, the support center want to bring a little comfort to women and children through blankets. However, they’re running low on supplies.

Abuse can come in many forms mental, physical and in most cases financial.
The Support Center in Rochester helps hundreds of women gain independence from abuse.

No matter the day or time, The Women’s Shelter & Support Center offers women in need a safe space. The cabinets are usually filled to the top with blankets to give to families who walk into the center's doors. Artyrc Thomas is the executive director at the Women’s Shelter and tells KIMT last year they provided nearly 500 individuals shelter during a traumatic event. Each family that walks through the door gets a blanket, Thomas says blankets are the first step in helping women thrive.

“It's just another way to kind of provide a little comfort for folks who are experiencing turmoil,” she said.

To donate blankets to the shelter you can reach out to them via Facebook or call the shelter.
The number is 507-285-1938 ext. 102

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC wins fifth straight, defeats Fon Du Lac

Image

Grizzlies explode for three goals in the first; defeat Coulee Region

Image

Community Coat Drive looking for donations

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Seasonal affective disorder

Image

Drive for new uniforms

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 10/4

Image

Pheasant Opener Preparation

Image

Senator Joni Ernst in North Iowa

Community Events