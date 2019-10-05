Rochester Women's Shelter and Support Center looking for blankets

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Women’s Shelter & Support Center in Rochester looks to help the women who often suffer in silence. As women try to move forward with their lives, the support center want to bring a little comfort to women and children through blankets. However, they’re running low on supplies.

Abuse can come in many forms mental, physical and in most cases financial.

The Support Center in Rochester helps hundreds of women gain independence from abuse.

No matter the day or time, The Women’s Shelter & Support Center offers women in need a safe space. The cabinets are usually filled to the top with blankets to give to families who walk into the center's doors. Artyrc Thomas is the executive director at the Women’s Shelter and tells KIMT last year they provided nearly 500 individuals shelter during a traumatic event. Each family that walks through the door gets a blanket, Thomas says blankets are the first step in helping women thrive.

“It's just another way to kind of provide a little comfort for folks who are experiencing turmoil,” she said.

To donate blankets to the shelter you can reach out to them via Facebook or call the shelter.

The number is 507-285-1938 ext. 102