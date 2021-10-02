Rochester holds Women's March for reproductive rights

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around the country people are taking a stand for reproductive rights.

Saturday a group of peaceful protesters gathered in Rochester to make their voices heard after a controversial Texas law was passed last month.

Women and men of all ages marched from the Olmsted County Government Center to Soldiers Field and back.

This comes after the controversial Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Participant and Women’s March organizer, Rachel Meyer, says “Most women don't even know that they're pregnant at six weeks, so it puts them in a spot where they don't get a decision for their own bodies. And we're here to say that that's not right, and we're going to do something about that.”

The reversal of Roe v. Wade would get rid of the ability to have an abortion, leaving it up to the state to decide.

“Any day now it could happen here. So we're just trying to make awareness so that our government here, in Rochester, and the state of Minnesota know that we're not going to allow that to happen,” says Participant Madison Whalen.

Jodie Wetzler, a participant in the march, has a message for young girls out there.

“Abortion is a choice it's not a requirement, but it needs to be left as an option. Take pride in your bodies. And don't surrender to them easily because some guy is pushing you. They're not worth it.”

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments challenging Roe v Wade on December 1st.