Rochester Warming Community Center meets halfway point of winter season

The Rochester Community Warming Center will be open through March 31.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 6:07 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community Warming Center is at the halfway point of the winter season.

Since opening in mid-December, the warming center has looked to make a difference in the Med City.

People who work there say the space that fits up to 30 guests is more than just a place for people to sleep, shower, and wash their clothes.

"I feel like this is a great positive, step in the right direction and I'm looking forward to see this program hopefully grow," Rudy Naul said.

Naul went from volunteering to working at the warming center. He and three colleagues manage more than 150 volunteers.

Recently, the staff did a survey with guests and volunteers about the important services they provide.

"When you are unsheltered and on the streets, sometimes you don't feel the greatest about yourself," Naul said. "So as staff and volunteers, we're really focused on getting to know, using first names, really treating people with respect that everybody deserves regardless of what kind of things are going on in your personal life."

Guest attendance depends on the weather. What doesn't vary is the willingness of staff and volunteers to help others.

"I think that's been one of the most amazing parts about this experience is the passion that a lot of our volunteers have to wanna help people that are unsheltered," Naul said.

The Rochester Community Warming Center will be open through March 31.

If you'd like to learn more about opportunities to help the warming center, click here.

