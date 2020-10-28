Rochester Ward 6 Candidates Discuss Priorities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City council candidates vying to represent Rochester's 6th ward are speaking with KIMT News 3 about their priorities if elected.

Molly Dennis and Craig Ugland are both hoping to fill the seat vacated by city council member Annalisa Johnson. Ugland is a real estate professional by trade, while Dennis is an educator.

When asked about their political ideologies, neither candidate chose to formally identify with a party. However both described their top priority if elected.

"True workforce housing," Ugland said. "Rochester has added apartments, and they're at discounted rates depending on people's salaries. But renting a place doesn't keep you in Rochester, and it doesn't help you out of a poor situation, where getting somebody into home ownership is the best way to life them up in the community."

Dennis responded by saying, "Right now there are very vulnerable people, and a lot of people won't make it through this COVID winter. So I believe it's the government's role to invest in people, and invest in their people would mean the programs that keep people above water, and that would be the affordable housing, make sure livable wages, make sure that small businesses stay afloat. So the interconnected approach of keeping people through crisis safe and strong."

If elected, Dennis says she would lead with her values and approach issues before the council with a broader prospective. Ugland says he would bring a more pragmatic mindset to city hall and secure results for his constituents.