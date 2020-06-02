Rochester VFW opens outdoor seating, waiting to open inside: 'It's been a difficult few months'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota restaurants are busy with outdoor seating as part of phase two of "Reopening Minnesota."

That includes VFW Post 1215. The establishment is more than restaurant, it's a community for local veterans.

"It's been a difficult few months, but it's been the same with everyone restaurant in town," David Rude, the quarter master of VFW Post 1215, said. "It's very difficult, and it's going to be difficult for a lot of places to survive."

They transformed part of their parking lot to set up a makeshift patio. They can serve a maximum of 50 customers outside as long as they adhere to safety guidelines. Those include tables being spaced apart and servers wearing gloves and masks.

The VFW is still waiting to open the inside of the building which includes their events center. In the weeks it's been closed, vets have been missing a space that's their own.

"It's not that we sit around telling war stories because none of us do," Rude said, "but it's just the camaraderie with other veterans. The public is welcome too all we ask from them is that they sign the guest book."

It's wait and see on when the VFW can open up the inside of their facility until Gov. Tim Walz announces the next reopening phase in Minnesota.