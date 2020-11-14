Rochester Urban Show holds post-election discussion

The Rochester Urban Show held a leadership roundtable today to have post-election discussions hosted by Donavan Bailey.

Much of the conversation focused on the dividedness of our country.

The violence and protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd led to talks of police brutality and the trend of defunding the police.

Mau Landis of Rochester for Justice says this movement scared more people into voting.

He explains, “If anything it governized a ton more young, progessive minds to come out and vote and that was indicative in the numbers of people that came out to vote overall.”

One of the questions asked during discussion was can you be pro black lives matter and pro law enforcement. Landis says, “Black Lives Matters is literally an effort of black people to gain their civil rights, so can you be pro black people getting their rights and pro public safety? Yeah!”

Vangie Castro of Rochester Diversity Council says, “Human beings are very simple. We’re very basic people. With very basic needs. And that basic need is a sense of safety.”

They expressed concern that those of immigrant, queer, and black backgrounds felt personally attacked during Trump’s presidency.

Castro explained, “If we have another four years of this, I don't know what’s gonna happen, because at every turn it seemed that lots of policies and executive orders were put forward to take away rights from people like me.”

Another topic of concern is what the impact of the election is going tohave on party structure in the long-run.

Dr. Audrey M. Elegbede of Winona State University questions, “Are we going to be seeing the development of three, two groups combined in a centrist, and now this is gonna become the Democrat, and this has become the Republican, or are we going to be looking at four? Or revamp what we got.”

With more than 78 million votes for Biden and just over 73 million for Trump -- this is the most votes casted in Presidential Election history.

And as we wind down from Election Day - the panelists and host hope these topics discussed are the kinds of conversations Americans are having at their kitchen tables.