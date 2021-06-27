Rochester United forward overcomes bone disorder and continues to play a game he loves

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester United is in its first season and as they close out on this year, the team is fighting for a playoff spot.

They are fifth in the standings right now and the top four teams get to the playoffs.

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with power forward Tom Jorgenson, a John Marshall graduate.

"The rivalry against Mayo and Century was one of my best basketball memories. Just waking up the morning of just felt like waking up on Christmas morning, playing against them. It was like nothing else mattered, except that game tonight. It was fun," says Tom.

Forward Tom Jorgenson has been playing basketball since second grade.

He played in high school at John Marshall.

Right after graduating, doctors discovered a bone disorder.

Tom thought basketball was in his past after four surgeries in seven months.

He decided that setback wasn't going to stop him from playing college ball.

Tom spent a year playing at RCTC before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse.

Rochester United reached out to see if Tom wanted to coach or play.

He wasn't quite ready to put the basketball shoes on the shelf just yet.

And he chose to play.

"Just happened last night. It stuck with me and I'm still amped up about it. We were down by about ten points with less than a minute left in our game against TC late last night. And we came back. Mark hit a buzzer-beater three to put us into overtime and we ended up winning the game, so that was a lot of fun," says Tom.

Rochester United traveled to North Minneapolis to take on the CEO Kings Sunday night.

The team came up just a bit short, losing 123-105.

The team is part of the ABA and OBA leagues.