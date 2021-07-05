Rochester United FC's Natalee Henry says it's more than just the game

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester United FC is a women's amateur soccer team in the Med City and is part of the Women's Premier Soccer League.

For Rochester United FC, it's about the game.

But it's also about the friendships made along the way.

"It's just been a journey, you know. We've just been growing with each other. We've been here for a short time with the team, so it's been a process. We're just growing each and every day with each other," says left center back Natalee Henry.

Natalee says the team is living together, between two houses.

The chemistry has been unmatched and she is grateful for the new friendships.

Natalee played collegiately for Northwestern State University in Louisiana.

She is working to get better with her right foot and make quick decisions when she gets the ball.

Natalee hopes to play at the next level and she thinks this season with Rochester United FC is preparing her for that.

"There are different levels that I can hit, you know. And just getting to play with all these awesome players out there. I think I've come to grow a lot, just getting to play with everybody here," says Natalee.

The team takes the field for the last time this year on Wednesday night.

The team's last game of the season is at Spartan Field at Mayo High School at 7.