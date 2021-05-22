Rochester United FC takes the field for the season opener

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester United FC played its season opener Saturday night against Dakota Fusion.

The team is excited for the season and ready to be back out on the field.

Rochester United FC joined the Women's Premier Soccer League in 2019.

The team includes college and adult players wanting to play at a high level of competition.

Head coach Charlie Foster is gearing up for his first season with the team.

"I'm excited, personally, for the journey with the girls. A lot of them are new. There are local girls as well. We're all coming together from different places. We've got girls from Germany, England. I'm looking to bond with all of them and grow throughout the summer," says Foster.

The team takes on Maplebrook on the road two weeks from today.