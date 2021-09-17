Rochester Ubran Forestry reusing wood from Ash trees for projects

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's no secret, The Med City is filled with ash trees. Many of them are in Soldiers Field Park. According to the city's forestry department, out of 100,000 trees in Rochester, 13 percent are ash trees.

The trees are easily distinguishable as they are all marked with gray identification tags. The invasive Emerald Ash Borer doesn't need tags to identify its prey as the bugs ravage these fragile trees.

"It's basically a death sentence within city limits well outside of any ash tree and were about five years to being infested," says Alison Litchy, the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department Urban Forestry Program Coordinator. "Were at the point where standing dead trees are around town. We've been working more and more to treat the trees in order to prolonged the life of them."

When the trees have to be cut down, the wood is being refused and turn into projects including benches.

"We've been able to do some interior work in some of the buildings around town and we're just really trying to reuse some of this wood, that was preventing it from going into the landfills," explains Litchy.

No end is in sight for the wood. It will be used to make benches for Gamehaven Reservoir.