Rochester Township moves ahead with GDP despite 'rookery' concerns

In an unanimous vote Wednesday night, The Rochester Township Board approved a general development plan (GDP) for a controversial piece of property near a blue heron nesting site, or rookery.

Roughly 30 protesters attended the meeting, with some holding signs in support of the bird's nesting site.

The board acknowledged that with the amended GDP, some nesting sites will be destroyed by future development.

Some protestors took issue with the approval because the motion was under new business, which one 'Save the Rookery' member said is subject to open comment.

The Board had the group escorted out of the meeting.

Tim Parkin is a member of the group and said that while the Board's decision is a hurdle, it does not mean defeat.

'Save the Rookery' currently has ongoing litigation against the Board for refusing an environmental impact study (EIS).