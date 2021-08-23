Rochester Township holds public comment over rookery

The Rochester Township board held a public comment session on Monday at 6 p.m. over concerns regarding Olmsted County's Blue Heron rookery.

The rookery, which is a nesting site for Blue Heron's, is currently being assessed as a possible housing project, titled Pavilion Estates.

Members of Save the Rookery organization spoke out against the proposed plans, arguing the construction would lead to the elimination of the nesting site.

Speaking on behalf of Pavilion Estates was Jeff Broberg, who called the advocates unique designation of the rookery not based on fact.

Rochester Resident Hugh Smith said he believes there should be an independent study of the rookery.

"What we need is an objective, professionally trained individual, to conduct the environmental impact study, so we find out whether this is an activist dream or a legitimate concern," Smith said.

The last day for public comment submissions is this Thursday.