Rochester Swim Club offering free swimsuits and lessons this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Get ready for a summer of sunshine, tanning, and free swimsuits and lessons. Rochester Swim Club will be offering bathing suits soon and swimming lessons for no charge in July. The team is doing this to give everyone an opportunity to swim in the community pools.

"We're really eager to get everybody out to the pools this summer," said Autumn Kappes. "We want to show everybody what kind of facilities we have and were really looking to get kids of all ages here."

The club is able to offer the gear and lessons because of a fundraiser on a GoFundMe page. Rochester Swimming Incorporated and a team of others were able to raise $3,000 for the swimsuits, goggles, and lessons.

"During the pandemic, this is the best place for you and your family to be," explained Kappes. " To be here this summer is a great thing to do," said Kappes.

In recent years, lifeguards had to turn away people from jumping in the pool for not having swimwear. The team is working with Scheels to get bathing suits and goggles for swimmers. Once they have them, people can contact Rochester Swim Club to get them.

Swim Lessons will begin in July. Anyone interested can click here to sign up. There will also be free admission to both Silver Lake and Soldier's Field Memorial Park Pools.