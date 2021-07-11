Rochester Swim Club offering swimming lessons to Boys & Girls Club of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Children at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester will soon be stronger swimmers, thanks to the Rochester Swim Club. Each week, the organization is teaching them how to swim better by giving swimming lessons.

"We just want every kid in Rochester to know how to swim. There should not be barriers for kids to learn how to swim, so we worked around the barriers to get these kids in the water," says Rochester Swim Club CEO Autumn Kappes.

Based on the success, Kappes might have Rochester Swim Club offer swimming lessons all throughout the year.

"This has been a good pilot season. We learned a lot. We're hoping to continue this throughout the school year as well if this keeps going well."

Lessons are 45 minutes each, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at Silver Lake Pool. Swimmers are also provided goggles and bathing suits.