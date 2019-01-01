Rochester Sudanese community hold vigil for lives lost

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's a problem on the other side of the world that has people in Rochester calling for change.

Political turmoil in Sudan is reportedly killing people in the African country.

Community members in Rochester protested Saturday. Some who have relatives in Sudan took to the streets to demand change.

Monday night, they held a vigil to remember the loved ones they lost.

“It's really unfair the situation there,” said on community member.

The final day of 2018 men and women are raising awareness for what's happening in their home country.

“People are dying for basic needs,” said Talal Dehab.

They’re hitting the streets in Rochester to let the Sudan government that they can’t silence the Sudanese people.

“Our goal is to prosecute the criminals to the fullest extent of the law. we will not stop until the government goes down that's our purpose we're not asking for bread,” said organizer Mohammed Gaafarelkhalifa “We're not asking for medicine, we're not asking for gas…we ask for one thing government must go down.”

They’re asking for people in the community to help bring change to Sudan. Gaafarelkhalifa tells KIMT they’re not asking for a handout. They’re asking for justice from Sudanese leaders.

“We are trying to apply pressure from an international perspective on all these criminals. They’re trying to escape with the people’s money. We want them all to be prosecuted. We’re asking everyone to go speak to your congressman or woman. Mobilize your community to make sure you do not allow any of these criminals to escape from Sudan to America,” said Gaafarelkhalifa.

Some of the community organizers at the vigil plan to take their efforts to California next.